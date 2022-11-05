MARION — It’s never easy winning one regional championship, let alone two or three.
For Marion, however, it’s become an annual tradition.
The Eagles battled rain and mud to defeat Gaylord St. Mary 14-0 to win a third straight MHSAA 8-player Division 2 regional title Friday night. The win also marks Marion’s 11th straight of the year and keeps the team’s undefeated season intact.
“Winning the first one was great,” Marion coach Chad Grundy said. “But then every year, you enjoy more, and you just want to keep doing it.”
Both teams battled pouring rain as the offenses struggled to get anything going in the first quarter.
It wasn’t until the second quarter when Marion quarterback Mason Salisbury hit Gavin Prielipp for a 35-yard touchdown pass to put the Eagles up 6-0 at the half.
Marion started the third quarter by recovering an onside kick, but couldn’t get anything going. Though the rain had lightened up, the field was muddy which led to bad snaps, fumbles and players sliding all over the field.
The game remained 6-0 after three, and it appeared the score might remain that way. Then, with around 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter, Salisbury ran into the end zone from 11 yards out to put the game away for the Eagles.
As expected, both teams struggled to move the ball, as the Eagles only had 234 yards of offense. Marion limited the Snowbirds to just 81 yards of total offense.
Both teams lost two fumbles each, and the Snowbirds also threw a pair of interceptions.
“The weather was tough on both teams,” Grundy said. “We couldn’t throw the ball at all tonight.
“They had a great defensive game plan. They really shut us down, but we were able to make a couple of plays and the defense was just able to hold it for us.”
All those stats didn’t matter to Salisbury, as the senior quarterback walked away with his third regional title in four years
“It means everything just playing with these guys,” he said. “We finished it off in a good way. It’s just amazing.”
Salisbury went 4 of 9 from the air for 75 yards and one passing touchdown. He also had 98 yards on 21 carries and a rushing touchdown.
Gavin Prielipp had 42 rushing yards on 11 carries and led his team with 56 receiving yards and a score.
Braden Prielipp and Weston Cox led the Eagles’ defense with 10.5 tackles. Braden also had one sack, while Cox recorded 2.5 sacks.
James Williams also recorded 1.5 sacks.
Cole Meyer and Salisbury each had an interception.
Marion’s next opponent will be Powers North Central. The Jets are a familiar foe for the Eagles, as they have knocked Marion out of the playoffs each of the last two years.
“They’re in a league of their own,” Grundy said. “And we’re going to have to come with our best game.”
Marion will host Powers North Central either next Friday or state in a state semifinal contest.
