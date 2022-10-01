MARION — It’s a homecoming win for the Eagles
Marion stayed perfect on the season as it beat Manistee Catholic 68-0 in a West Michigan D League football contest Friday night.
The Eagles dominated on the ground, rushing for 260 yards and averaging 10 yards per carry. Marion started strong with three rushing touchdowns in the first quarter by three different players to go up 24-0 after one.
The Eagles sprinkled in passing scores, as they added three more touchdowns in the second quarter to go up 46-0 at halftime.
After the homecoming festivities, added three more rushing touchdowns in the second half to top off a dominant performance.
“We had our best defensive effort of the year,” Marion head coach Chad Grundy said. “We only gave up one first down all night.”
“I was really happy with our effort tonight with it being homecoming and all the distractions, the kids did a great job.”
Eagles’ quarterback Mason Salisbury went 3 of 7 for 110 passing yards and two passing touchdowns. Salisbury added 95 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
Braden Prielipp had 69 yards on four carries and two rushing touchdowns, while Gavin Prielipp had 52 yards on six carries and two scores. Braden and Gavin also had one receiving touchdown each.
Nick Neuman and Colin McCrimmon each had one rushing touchdown.
The Eagles held Manistee Catholic to 31 total yards and forced one turnover.
Cole Meyer and Quinn Scott each led the Eagles with 5.5 tackles. Aaron Whitney had five tackles and a sack. Weston Cox had 1.5 sacks and James Williams had 0.5 sacks.
The Eagles are at Suttons Bay next Friday in a key non-league contest with a lot of playoff points on the line.
