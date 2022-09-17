BALDWIN – One play into the game and the Marion Eagles were down 8-0. Then all heck broke loose.
Marion scored 10 touchdowns to defeat Baldwin 74-8 on the road Friday night.
After the opening touchdown by Baldwin, Marion's Gavin Prielipp took the kickoff 83 yards to tie the game at 8-8. The Eagles continued its offensive dominance with rushing touchdowns by Braden Prielipp and quarterback Mason Salisbury. Cole Meyer closed out the first quarter scoring with a 31 yard touchdown reception to make it 30-8 after one.
The second quarter featured a 51 punt return touchdown by Aadin Yowell, a pick six by Meyer, and rushing touchdowns by Gavin and Braden to make it 60-8 after two.
The scoring slowed down in the second half, as Aaron Whitney rushed for a touchdown in the third and fourth quarters to close things out.
"We started a little slow," Marion head coach Chad Grundy said. "They hit a 78 yard reverse on their first series, but after that we settled in and only gave up 35 yards the rest of the game."
Salisbury went 2 for 2 for 70 yards and a passing touchdown. On the ground, he rushed six times for 64 yards and a touchdown.
Whitney led the team in rushing with 80 yards on four carries and two touchdowns. Braden rushed seven times for 74 yards and two touchdowns, while Gavin had one rush for 70 yards and a touchdown. Gavin also hurled in one catch for 39 yards.
Nick Neuman rushed three times for 50 yards and had three 2 point conversions.
On defense, Weston Cox led all Eagles with seven tackles and a sack. Whitney had five tackles and 0.5 sacks, while James Williams added four tackles and 0.5 sacks.
Next game for Marion will be at Battle Creek St. Philip on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 2 p.m.
