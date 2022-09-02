Marion dominates Bear Lake

MARION — Talk about getting out to a quick start.
Marion scored 54 points in the first quarter and cruised to a 62-7 victory over Bear Lake Thursday night.
The Eagles wasted no time getting on the board.
Quarterback Mason Salisbury hit Gavin Prielipp for a 74 yard touchdown pass on the first play of the game, and the Eagles were off and running from there.
Salisbury completed three more touchdown passes to three different receivers and added two more touchdowns on the ground. He even got it done on defense, with a pick six.
“Our passing game was very crisp tonight,” Marion head coach Chad Grundy said. “Hopefully, we can keep it up next week going into Mesick.”
In the second quarter, Marion’s last touchdown of the game came from Dominic Eling with a 12 yard rush.
Marion’s defense got it done, as well. The Eagles forced five turnovers and didn’t give up a touchdown until early in the fourth quarter.
“I thought our defense was great tonight,” Marion head coach Chad Grundy said. “We only gave up 46 yards on defense all night.”
Salisbury finished the night, going 6 of 7 for 242 passing yards and four passing touchdowns. He also rushed three times for 12 yards and two touchdowns. On defense, he had two picks, including one for a touchdown.
The Eagles’ lead rusher was Colin McCrimmon with 31 yards and five attempts. Braden Prielipp caught two passes for 78 yards and a touchdown, and Aadin Yowell pulled in two catches for 61 yards and two touchdowns.
Weston Cox led the Eagles with five tackles. Cole Meyer and Wyatt Schmidt each had 4.5 tackles. Schmidt also scored a safety.
Marion is at Mesick on Saturday, Sept. 10.
PETOSKEY — Cadillac took sixth overall in the Petoskey Girls Golf Invitational Thursday at Bay View Golf Club.
Traverse City West won the event with a 368 while Traverse City Central shot 370, TC St. Francis 397 and the Vikings a 419.
Grace Drabik paced the Vikings with a 100 while Onalee Wallis shot 101 and Ellery Schaefer 109, Avery Meyer 109.
CADILLAC — Heritage Christian dropped a 3-1 decision to the Traverse City Bulldogs on Thursday.
“I could not be more proud of the way our team played,” Heritage Christian coach Tom Stagg said.
“We controlled the ball well in the first half and won many of the free balls.
“In the second half, you could see that we were spent and the Bulldogs took advantage.”
Sebastian Vrieze scored in the first half for the Patriots and they led 1-0 at halftime before the TCBAA scored three unanswered in the second half.
Peyton Nickel made 11 saves in goal for the Heritage Christian.
The Patriots (1-2-1 overall) are off until they host Harbor Light Christian on Sept. 13.
BUCKLEY — Buckley scored an 8-3 win over Harbor Light Christian in a non-conference contest.
Garrett Ensor paced the Bears with three goals while Carter Williams had two. Andrea Rolle, Jake Romzek and Josh Long also scored.
Beltran de Vera and Jake Romzek had assists.
Tyler Apple and Landon Kulawiak split time in goal, combining for five saves.
Buckley (3-2-1 overall) opens Northwest Conference play Wednesday against Suttons Bay.
