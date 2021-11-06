MARION — Just another day at the office.
Marion secured its second straight MHSAA 8-player Division 2 football regional championship with a resounding 54-0 win over Hillman Friday night.
The Eagles also beat the Tigers in the regional title game last year.
“Winning that first one was great but being able to repeat this year is an awesome feeling,” Marion head coach Chad Grundy said. “These kids worked so hard. It’s probably the best game they’ve played all year.”
The Eagles scored all their points in the first half, with three touchdowns coming in the first quarter and four coming in the second.
Marion junior Mason Salisbury, who rushed for 245 yards and 5 touchdowns, credited the defense getting the shutout.
“We played our best game of the year,” Salisbury said. “Our defense was really good.”
Along with Salisbury’s dominant performance on the ground, sophomore Bradon Prielipp rushed for 107 yards and a score while his brother Gavin rushed for 45 yards and a score of his own.
On defense, freshman Cole Meyer and junior Weston Cox each recorded 10.5 tackles. Marion also forced three turnovers, with Bradon catching a pair of interceptions and Gavin grabbing another.
“I thought we came out very physical,” Grundy said. “We scouted them real well and the guys executed perfectly the first couple of series.”
Marion faces another familiar foe in the state semifinals next week in powerhouse Powers North Central. The Jets (11-0) beat Crystal Falls Forest Park 65-8 on Friday.
North Central, which will host the game next Friday or Saturday, beat the Eagles 50-2 in the state semifinals at the Superior Dome in January.
“We’re going to have to get better,” Grundy said. “The team we’re playing (next week) is the best team in 8-man football and we’re going to have to try and slow them down a little bit.”
