By Mike Dunn
MARION – Marion remained in the playoff hunt with a 46-8 triumph over visiting Baldwin on homecoming night. The Eagles (3-3, 3-2 West Michigan D League) dominated play on the ground in the contest, creating seams for shifty senior Brandon Stewart to weave through effectively.
Stewart had a big night before the large homecoming crowd, dashing and darting to 269 rushing yards on 23 carries and three TDs, including a 76-yard sprint down the right sidelines early in the second quarter and runs of 7 and 3 yards. Stewart also scored three two-point conversions.
QB Alex Sutten also scored and threw a conversion toss to tight end Thomas Jenema, who finished with two catches for 35 yards.
Jason Seabolt bolted his way to 54 second-half yards with a TD for the Eagles.
Marion owned a 32-0 lead over Baldwin (1-5) at halftime.
Stewart struck for seven takedowns defensively while Riley Moggo, James Alberts and Ty Baker each made six stops.
“Defensively we played a really good game but we need to improve offensively if we want to get where we want to be,‘ said Marion coach Chad Grundy.
Marion has a non-league clash at Manistee Catholic next Friday.
