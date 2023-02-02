BALDWIN — Marion dropped a key 44-33 decision to Baldwin in a West Michigan D Conference boys basketball contest Wednesday.
“We were 1 of 16 from three, left a handful of layups out there and were 2 of 11 from the line,” Marion coach Dan Michell said. “Weston Cox did give us a rebounding and defensive spark in the second half.”
Baldwin led 16-8 after the first quarter and 26-16 at halftime. It was 31-24 going into the fourth quarter.
Mason Salisbury paced the Eagles with 14 points and five rebounds while Cole Meyer added eight points and eight rebounds. Braden Prielipp also had seven points and four rebounds.
BRETHREN — Mesick used a strong defensive effort to beat Brethren 53-36 in WMD action.
“It was a great defensive effort tonight,” Mesick coach Nathan Hall said. “The boys have put in a lot of work to get better and it really showed.”
It was 17-17 after the first quarter before the Bulldogs pulled away to lead 32-20 at halftime and 45-26 going into the fourth quarter.
Ashtyn Simerson paced Mesick with 17 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and three steals while Carter Simmer added 16 points, four steals and three rebounds. Tyler Hall also had seven points, three steals and 11 rebounds.
BUCKLEY — Buckley scored a 72-67 win over Benzie Central in a Northwest Conference contest.
The Bears led 20-18 after the first quarter and 36-34 at halftime before taking a 58-48 lead into the fourth quarter.
Landon Kulawiak paced the Bears with 23 points while Tyler Milarch had 16 points and four assists. Jackson Kulawiak had 14 points and seven assists; Carter Williams 13 points and 10 rebounds; and Jeremiah Pasbjerg six points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.