MARION — The third time wasn’t the charm.
For the third straight season, Marion’s season came to end in an MHSAA 8-player Division 2 state semifinal.
To the same team.
Powers North Central beat the Eagles 36-12 on a chilly and snowy afternoon Saturday.
The loss ends another very good season for Marion at 11-1 overall while the Jets (12-0) face Mendon (10-2) in the state title game in search of their third straight championship.
North Central defeated Marion 73-8 in the last year’s meeting between the two squads and 50-2 the year before that.
With the Eagles coming into Friday’s game undefeated for the first time since 1966, Marion head coach Chad Grundy said he thought this was his team’s best chance to get over the hump.
“I thought we had a shot this year, and we played with them,” he said. “That’s all you can ask for. We gave it everything we had.”
Things weren’t looking good as the Jets struck first with a long touchdown pass on fourth down and a three-and-out on defense.
However, North Central would fumble on its next drive and the Eagles capitalized on a 2-yard touchdown run by quarterback Mason Salisbury to make it 8-6.
The Jets answered Marion’s score on their next drive, as they drove down the field and punched it in from three yards out to go up 15-6 after the first quarter.
The defenses came alive in the second quarter, as the Jets forced a Marion turnover and the Eagles got a stop on fourth and goal.
The Eagles appeared to have the Jets stopped on their next offensive possession before their running back reversed course and took it 36 yards for a touchdown and a 22-6 lead.
The Jets were in good position to begin pulling away after intercepting a Salisbury pass late in the second.
However, the senior would make up for his mistake as Salisbury would pick off the Jets quarterback on the next play.
After completing two big passes down the field, Salisbury was able to score his second rushing touchdown of the game, this time from a yard out, to pull the Eagles to within 22-12. It marked the first time all season that the Jets gave up multiple touchdowns in a game.
Flags killed several drives for the Eagles in the second half, but their defense continued getting stops as the score held at 22-12 after the third quarter.
That wouldn’t last long, however, as the Jets score another touchdown on fourth down to go up 29-12.
After another three and out on offense, the Eagles surrendered another rushing touchdown and the game’s final score.
After the game, Grundy said Powers North Central head coach Leo Gorzinski told him this was the toughest game the Jets played all season.
“There’s a mutual respect between us,” Grundy said.
“We’ve battled three times now, and every game has been closer than what the score has been.
“We’ve steadily worked our way toward them, and that’s the goal to get to.”
Despite facing the loss of multiple seniors, Grundy told his team to continue working hard this off-season and not count themselves out next year.
“We’ve got some young kids that a lot of people just don’t know about, and I think they’re going to make some plays,” he said.
“They have big shoes to fill, but we’ve got some good pieces coming back.”
Salisbury carried the ball 13 times for 84 yards and the two TDs. He was also 7 of 20 through the air for 102 yards.
Cole Meyer caught three passes for 53 yards while Braden Prielipp caught one for 27 and Gavin Prielipp one for 21.
North Central senior standout Luke Gorzinski, the Associated Press’ 8-player Player of the Year last season, was 13 of 23 passing for 232 yards and a TD. He also carried the ball 20 times for 64 yards and two TDs.
Aaron Whitney paced the Eagles defensively with seven tackles, including one for a loss while Meyer and Weston Cox each had 6.5 tackles. Salisbury added 5.5 tackles and two interceptions.
