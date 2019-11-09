BUCKLEY — There are times when the opposition is just better.
Marion gave it a run but saw its season come to an end with a 25-18, 25-19, 25-14 loss to Traverse City Christian in a Division 4 volleyball district final Friday at Buckley High School.
Despite the loss, Marion coach Selena Golnick is proud of her team for its fight Friday.
"I'm extremely disappointed to be done but the girls had nothing to lose," she said. "They left all of their hustle and hard work on the floor.
"I am extremely proud of their play in their last match of the season and I can't be more proud of my seniors who stepped up to play the last match of their careers."
Jersey Scott paced Marion with 11 kills, four aces, 15 digs, an assist and two blocks while Rylie Richards had nine kills, two aces, 11 digs and a block.
Teagan Cox dished out 24 assists, two kills, seven digs and three blocks while Isabell Bontekoe had three kills, two digs and six blocks.
Traverse City Christian advances to regional play next week at Bear Lake High School against Hale.
