MARION — After a tough loss last week, Marion got back in the win column with a 36-16 victory over Vestaburg Friday night.
After trailing 8-6 after one quarter, Marion scored right by halftime to take a 14-8 lead into the locker.
The Eagles started the second half strong with a touchdown drive to begin the half.
After recovering a fumble, Marion found the end zone to go up 28-8.
The Eagles would find the end zone one more time to go up 36-8, their largest lead of the game, before surrendering a last second touchdown to Vestaburg.
Mason Salisbury led Marion’s offense with 115 rushing yards on 24 carries and four touchdowns. He also went 9 of 16 for 96 yards and a passing touchdown
Gavin Prielipp contributed 71 total offensive yards on 10 touches, with a receiving touchdown.
Braden Prielipp pulled in two receptions for 53 yards.
On defense, the Eagles were led by Weston Cox, who had 13 tackles and an interception.
Salisbury got it done on defense, as well, with nine tackles and two interceptions of his own.
Braden Prielipp added eight tackles, James Williams had six, and Wyatt Schmidt had five.
Marion (7-1 overall) closes out its regular season at home versus Bellaire (2-6) next Friday.
