MARION — It wasn't the prettiest but they'll take it.
Marion picked up a 39-38 win over Brethren in a West Michigan D Conference girls basketball contest Thursday at home.
The Eagles led 17-15 at halftime and 35-30 going into the fourth quarter.
"We're still developing our offense and our decision making on offense," Marion coach Matt LaGrow said. "I am proud of the way the girls stepped up defensively tonight.
"We played more aggressively than we did in our first game."
Georgia Meyer paced Marion with 12 points while Stella Henderson had 10 and Jacelyn Moggo added seven.
The Eagles (2-0 overall) are at Mason County Eastern on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.