BRETHREN — Marion scored a 42-24 win over Brethren in a West Michigan D Conference girls basketball contest on Thursday.
"It was really a game of two halves," Marion coach Matt LaGrow said. "We turned the ball over in the first half and then took care of it in the second half.
"We have a tough stretch coming up and we need to clean some things up."
Marion led 16-10 at halftime and 28-15 going into the fourth quarter.
Isabell Bontekoe paced the Eagles with 13 points and 10 rebounds while Harley Bear added 11 points and nine rebounds. Georgia Meyer had 10 points and four rebounds.
Marion (13-4 overall) hosts Mason County Eastern on Tuesday.
