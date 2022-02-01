MARION — Playing for just the second in three weeks, Marion beat Big Rapids Crossroads 49-34 in a West Michigan D Conference girls basketball contest Monday night.
“We’re just glad to be back playing basketball,” Marion coach Matt LaGrow said.
The Eagles led 13-7 after the first quarter and 28-16 at halftime.
It was 33-26 going into the fourth quarter.
Georgia Meyer paced Marion with 24 points and 17 rebounds while Madi Sutton and Stella Henderson had eight points apiece.
Marion is at Pentwater on Thursday.
BRETHREN — Marion got in early foul trouble and nearly made a game of it, falling to Brethren 42-38 in WMD boys basketball contest.
“We were in foul trouble all night and we bent but didn’t break,” Marion coach Dan Michell said. “We came back and made it a game.”
The Bobcats led 19-7 after the first quarter and 30-20 at halftime before Marion had cut it to 32-30 going into the fourth quarter.
Cole Meyer paced the Eagles with 18 points and nine rebounds while Braden Prielipp added 12 points and nine rebounds.
Marion hosts Bear Lake on Wednesday.
CADILLAC — Heritage Christian ran its record to 7-2 with a 48-15 win over PineView Homes of Evart.
Peyton Shaffer and Noah Vogler paced the Patriots with eight points apiece.
Heritage Christian hosts Harbor Light Christian for its homecoming on Thursday.
CADILLAC — Cadillac’s freshman boys’ basketball team beat Chippewa Hills 40-19.
Mason Freeman paced the Vikings with 11 points while Kaidan Westdorp had seven and Martin Peccia scored six.
