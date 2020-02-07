PENTWATER — Marion handled Pentwater's pressure and scored a 53-41 win in a West Michigan D Conference girls basketball contest Thursday.
"I was really proud of the way we weathered the storm," Marion coach Matt LaGrow said. "They put a lot of pressure on us at times.
"We had zero turnovers in the fourth quarter and that was huge for us."
Marion led 9-8 after the first quarter and 24-17 at halftime. It was 36-28 going into the fourth quarter.
Harley Bear paced the Eagles with 14 points and 10 rebounds while Georgia Meyer added 11 points and nine rebounds. Isabell Bontekoe had eight points and 10 rebounds.
Marion (11-4 overall) hosts Manistee Catholic on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.