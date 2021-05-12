MARION — All the comforts of home.
And a conference championship.
Marion's girls took first overall in the West Michigan D Conference Track and Field Championships Tuesday at home.
The Eagles totaled 145 points while Mesick was second at 111 and Mason County Eastern third at 103.
Stella Henderson won the 200-meter dash in 30.97 seconds, the long jump at 15-1.5 and ran a leg of the winning 400 relay (1:00.37) with Ogho Osadiaye, Harley Bear and Nolah Grundy.
Bear won the shot put at 35-feet, 6-inches and the discus at 97-10.5. The foursome of Selena Quintero, Jessica Dean, Grundy and Aarin Hall won the 3200 relay in 11:54.31.
Mesick's Oleata Brown won the high jump at 4-8. The Bulldogs won the 800 relay (2:00.01) with Trinity Harris, Kelsey Quiggin, Kayla McCoy and Lexy Abraham and the 1600 relay (4:59.18) with Rebecca McCree, Shannyn Spencer, Jillian Hiller and Abraham.
Manistee Catholic won the boys' title with 143 points while Marion was second at 132, Pentwater third at 84 and Mesick fifth at 59.
"Hats off to Manistee Catholic," Marion boys coach Jason Keeler said. "They matched us in the sprints, we got them in the jumps but we lost a bit in the distances. Really it was down to the last race which we won but were DQ'ed so it stings a little right now.
"Our kids are great competitors and will not only learn from the experience but I think they'll come back for our remaining meets and will represent themselves and the Marion community well.
Marion's James Alberts won the discus at 101-2 and Braden Prielipp won the high jump at a school-record leap of 6-5. The foursome of Brad Houck, Aadin Yowell, Alberts and McCoy Williams won the 400 relay in 48.64 seconds while Mason Salisbury, Alberts, Gavin Prielipp and Braden Prielipp teamed to win the 800 relay in 1:42.95.
