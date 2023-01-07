MARION — Marion put together a good effort and beat Mesick 53-25 in a West Michigan D Conference girls basketball contest Friday night.
“I am proud of the way the girls have been playing,” Marion coach Matt Lagrow said. “The shot selection has been good.
“We’re playing good team basketball with good communication.”
The Eagled led 14-6 after the first quarter and had a commanding 32-9 lead at halftime. It was 41-15 going into the fourth quarter.
Georgia Meyer paced Marion with 20 points and 14 rebounds while Madison Sutten had 15 points. Harley Bear added seven.
McKayla McCoy paced Mesick with 16 points and Kelsey Quiggin scored seven.
Marion (7-2 overall) is at Bear Lake next Friday.
TRAVERSE CITY — Cadillac couldn’t sustain a solid start as it lost to Traverse City Central 52-38 in a Big North Conference girls basketball contest Friday night.
The Vikings led 16-15 after the first quarter but were outscored by the Trojans 17-5 in the second quarter as the hosts took a 32-21 lead at halftime and were up 45-26 going into the fourth quarter.
“It was a good start to the game for us,” Cadillac coach Kip Damgard said. “We knew Central was going to be a stout opponent.
“We stood tall in the first quarter but let it get away in the second. We struggled to score in the second and third quarters and that hurt us.”
Madelyn Schamanek paced Cadillac with nine points while Kaleigh Swiger scored eight and Reina McMahon had seven.
The Vikings host Petoskey on Thursday.
FRANKFORT — Buckley dropped a 53-31 decision to Northwest Conference foe Frankfort on Friday.
Taylor Matthews paced the Bears with 13 points and eight rebounds.
Buckley hosts Glen Lake on Tuesday.
