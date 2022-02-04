PENTWATER — After a shaky second and third quarter of play against Pentwater Thursday, Marion girls basketball coach Matt LaGrow said he challenged his team to finish strong.
The Eagles did just that on the way to a 43-25 win.
"We had a poor second and third quarter, so our goal was to have a great fourth quarter and the girls definitely did that," LaGrow said. "I'm just happy that we were able to get some other kids invovled offenseively."
That included Stella Henderson who had been struggling a little bit and the addition of Harley Bear into the starting lineup, according to LaGrow.
Marion led 12-6 after the first quarter and 19-7 at the half. At the start of the fourth quarter, Marion led 25-14.
Georgia Meyer paced the Eagles with 12 points and 15 rebounds, while Stella Henderson had 10 points. Emily Krchmar had six points while Bear had five points, five rebounds and five steals.
Marion travels to Brethren Saturday for a make-up game.
