MANISTEE — Marion put together a solid effort in dropping a 48-41 decision in overtime to Manistee Catholic in a West Michigan D Conference girls basketball contest Friday night.
The Eagles trailed 25-18 going into the fourth quarter but outscored the Sabers 18-11 in the game's final eight minutes to force overtime.
"We probably played our best quarter of the year in the fourth," Marion coach Matt LaGrow said. "I was really happy with that.
"The other side is we need to work on our free-throw shooting. We were 11 of 28 at the line and that was pretty much the difference in the game."
Stella Henderson paced Marion with 11 points and nine rebounds while Isabel Bontekoe added eight points and seven rebounds. Aspen LaGrow had seven points while Lexi Salisbury had six points, six assists and four rebounds.
Georgia Meyer also had nine rebounds.
Marion hosts Brethren on Wednesday.
