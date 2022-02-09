MANISTEE — The Marion girls pushed to a 12-point lead in the first quarter-and-a-half of play at Manistee Catholic but struggled to find the basket after that and suffered a 41-22 defeat.
Marion led 9-6 after the first quarter and led 20-8 at the midway point of the second quarter but entered into “offensive purgatory” after that. The Eagles trailed 22-17 at the half and 36-19 after three quarters.
“We played really good for the first 12 minutes but the wheels began to come off after that and we just never recovered,” said Marion coach Matt LaGrow.
Georgia Meyer made six and did a good job down low, gathering in 19 rebounds. Maddie Sutten also scored six and LaGrow commended point guard Nola Grundy, who stepped in as the starting point guard and turned in quality minutes, especially defensively.
Marion (6-5) returns to league play Thursday when West Michigan D League foe Brethren comes calling.
