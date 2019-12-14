WALKERVILLE — Marion couldn't overcome a rough start in a 50-36 loss to Walkerville in a West Michigan D Conference girls basketball contest Friday night.
The Eagles trailed 15-0 after the first quarter and were down 31-12 at halftime. It was 36-25 going into the fourth quarter.
"I'm proud of the way the girls stepped up in the second and third quarters after an extremely slow start," Marion coach Matt LaGrow said. "We had it to within five in the third quarter but just ran out of gas."
Georgia Meyer paced Marion with 11 points and 12 rebounds while Isabel Bontekoe added eight points and nine rebounds. Aspen LaGrow had seven points and Lexi Salisbury added six.
Marion hosts Walkerville on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.