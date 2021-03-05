MARION — The Marion girls basketball team lost by double-digits Thursday against Grand Traverse Academy, 57-37.
Marion coach Matt LaGrow said the game remained close through the first three quarters and to start the fourth quarter but that changed a couple of minutes into the final stanza. LaGrow said GTA went on a tear.
"They had five or six possessions where they knocked down shots including four threes to pull away from us," he said. "This was good for us. We needed this. There is a lot we can learn from it. It forced us to learn a lot about ourselves and I'm happy we played this game."
With a big match-up looming against Walkerville with conference championship implications, LaGrow said his team will need to learn from Thursday's game and get ready for next week.
Marion trailed 8-6 after the first quarter and 24-17 at the half. To start the fourth quarter, Marion trailed 35-27.
Marion's Stella Henderson paced the Eagles with 14 points and four steals while Georgia Meyer had 12 points, 14 rebounds and three steals. Oghosasse Osadiaye added six points.
Marion travels to Walkerville Tuesday.
