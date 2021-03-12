MARION — The Marion girls basketball team played tough defense and despite poor shooting from the field and the free throw line pulled out a tough win against Manistee Catholic Central Thursday, 35-31.
Marion coach Matt LaGrow said he was happy with his team's defensive effort Thursday against MCC but the same could not be said about their shooting.
"We had a poor third quarter scoring only three points. We struggled to put the ball in the basket," he said. "Even at the free throw line we were only 8 for 26. We feel fortunate the way we shot the ball (from the field) and shot from the free throw line to get the win."
The Eagles led 10-8 after the first quarter and 18-15 at the half. To start the fourth quarter, however, Marion trailed 25-21.
Despite the struggles from the free throw line, LaGrow said Oghosasse Osadiaye and Stella Henderson each hit two clutch shots from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter when they mattered most.
"We had a couple defeats in a row so it was nice to get back to winning," he said.
Georgia Meyer paced the Eagles with 20 points and 20 rebounds while Henderson added six points and seven rebounds. Osadiaye had four points and seven rebounds.
Marion hosts Walkerville next week.
