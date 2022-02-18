MARION — After a slow start, the Marion girls basketball team regrouped and pulled out a win against Mesick Thursday, 49-33, as the regular season is nearing its end.
Marion coach Matt LaGrow said his team got off to a slow start but got things rolling. He said he is encouraged to see his team's offense start to click as the playoffs start after next week.
"We struggled over the last several weeks, but the offense has started to turn a corner and we are kind of excited about that," he said.
He said Jacelyn Moggo and Maddie Sutten sparked the Eagles scoring as Moggo drained a couple threes in the second quarter and Sutten in the third quarter.
Marion trailed the Bulldogs 9-3 after the first quarter but held a 20-18 lead at the half. By the start of the fourth quarter, Marion was up 36-25.
Mesick coach Aaron Osentoski said Thursday's game was a hard-fought game. His team played a good half of basketball, but came out sluggish in the second half, while the Eagles came out firing on all cylinders.
Georgia Meyer paced the Eagles with 12 points and 13 rebounds, while Harley Bear had nine points and 10 rebounds. Sutten finished with nine points while McKayla Cruson and Moggo both scored eight for the Eagles.
Mesick was led by Rylee Blach's eight points, while fellow Bulldog Kayla McCoy scored six.
Marion (10-5) hosts Northern Michigan Christian Tuesday, while Mesick (13-5, 11-4) hosts Pentwater Thursday to close out the regular season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.