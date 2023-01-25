MARION — The Marion girls rallied and played a much better second half on the home floor Tuesday against non-league foe Harrison. The Eagles trailed 16-13 at halftime but came back to win comfortably, 40-23.
“We’ve been a slow-starting team lately,” said Marion coach Matt LaGrow.
“We picked things up at the start of the second half and played with a lot more discipline and focus. In the first half we weren’t disciplined in our shot selection and we played spotty defense. What we want to do now is be more consistent.”
Georgia Meyer posted a strong double-double with 21 points and 15 rebounds. She took 16 shots from the free throw stripe, which LaGrow liked to see. Madison Sutten hit for nine and was 4 for 4 from the line. LaGrow also commended the defensive effort of Harley Bear, limiting Harrison’s post player to a single point in the contest.
Marion (9-3, 7-2 West Michigan D Conference) starts the second half of league play on Thursday at home against Walkerville.
