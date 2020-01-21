MARION — Marion overcame a slow start to beat Charleton Heston Academy 32-17 in a non-conference girls basketball contest Monday.
The Eagles trailed 7-4 after the first quarter and 12-10 at halftime before taking a 20-15 lead into the fourth quarter.
"It was a nice team win," Marion coach Matt LaGrow said. "We got a lot of kids some minutes tonight and everyone was supportive of each other. That was good to see."
Isabell Bontekoe paced Marion with seven points and seven rebounds while Georgia Meyer added five points.
The Eagles are at Bear Lake on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.