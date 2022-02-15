BEAR LAKE — Marion scored a 36-20 win over Bear Lake in a West Michigan D Conference girls’ basketball contest Monday night.
“We’ve had some offensive struggles lately but we’re playing much better defense up until the point we get in foul trouble,” Marion coach Matt LaGrow said. “We’ve got to be a little smarter defensively.”
The Eagles led 5-1 after the first quarter and 18-10 at halftime.
It was 33-25 going into the fourth quarter.
Georgia Meyer paced Marion with eight points and 20 rebounds while Harley Bear added nine points.
The Eagles are at Mason County Eastern today.
MESICK — Mesick dropped a 41-28 decision to Lake Leelanau St. Mary in a non-conference contest.
“They’re a big team and we had a lot of turnovers,” Mesick coach Aaron Osentoski said. “We made a late run but just couldn’t finish.
“I am happy we kept it close and showed we could compete with them.”
Jillian Hillier paced Mesick with 13 points.
The Bulldogs (12-4 overall) host Big Rapids Crossroads on Monday.
