MARION — Marion used a strong second half to beat Brethren 36-28 in a West Michigan D Conference girls basketball contest Monday night.
The Eagles trailed 11-4 after the first quarter and 16-12 at halftime before rallying to lead 21-20 going into the fourth quarter.
"I was happy with the way we kept our composure and battled back after being down early in the game," Marion coach Matt LaGrow said.
Isabel Bontekoe paced Marion with 10 points and four rebounds while Ogho Osadiaye added eight points and four rebounds. Lexi Salisbury had five points, six assists and three steals.
Marion is at Mason County Eastern on Friday.
Wildcats clip Mesick
MESICK — Walkerville buried a shot at the buzzer to beat Mesick 29-28 in a WMD contest.
"They're on the top of our conference and I thought our girls played a great defensive game," Mesick coach Dave Feriend said. "We just hurt ourselves at the free-throw line again."
Elizabeth Hamilton paced the Bulldogs with 11 points while Jillian Hillier added five and Lexi Abraham scored four.
Mesick is at Marion on Monday.
• Mesick won the JV game 40-23. Keyrsten Henry paced the Bulldogs with 20 points.
