ST. HELEN — The Marion girls basketball team reached double-digit wins Wednesday after the Eagles defeated the Charlton Heston Academy in a makeup game from last month, 46-22.
Marion coach Matt LaGrow said he was happy to see his team play well as the makeup game Wednesday was in the middle of two important conference games. The Eagles beat Walkerville Tuesday and now will travel to Pentwater tonight.
"It is a challenge to play between two huge games for us and I liked how they stepped up," he said. "Hopefully, they will keep it up (Thursday)."
The Eagles led 12-5 after the first quarter and 21-12 at the half. By the start of the fourth quarter, Marion led 33-19.
Isabell Bontekoe led all Marion scorers with 14 points, 10 rebounds and five steals while Lexi Salisbury had 13 points and Georgia Meyer seven points and nine rebounds.
Marion (10-4) travels to Pentwater tonight.
