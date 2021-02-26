BIG RAPIDS — Marion ran its record to 6-0 overall with a 43-24 win over Big Rapids Crossroads in a West Michigan D Conference girls basketball contest Thursday.
The Eagles led 13-10 after the first quarter and 24-12 at halftime. It was 39-14 going into the fourth.
"We were able to get a lot of kids some minutes tonight and it was a good overall team win," Marion coach Matt LaGrow said.
Georgia Meyer paced Marion with 20 points and nine rebounds while Stella Henderson added 10 points, seven rebounds and six steals.
The Eagles host Bear Lake on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.