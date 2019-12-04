TRAVERSE CITY — Aspen LaGrow hit a shot with seven seconds left and Marion hung on to beat Grand Traverse Academy in the season opener for both teams Tuesday.
GTA led 17-12 at halftime and 21-20 going into the fourth quarter.
"I thought we played way too fast early and then we gained our composure as the game went on," Marion coach Matt LaGrow said.
Oghosasse Osidiaye paced the Eagles with five points and six rebounds while Chloe Philo also scored five points. Isabel Bontekoe added four points and six rebounds.
Marion hosts Bear Lake on Friday.
