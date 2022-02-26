MARION — Marion kept itself in the conversation for the West Michigan D League girls basketball title as it beat Manistee Catholic 44-34 on Friday.
The Eagles and Mesick are both 12-4 in league play while the Sabers are 11-3 but have a postponed game against MCE still unscheduled. MHSAA district play begins next week.
"I was happy with the way we played a great team game both offensively and defensively tonight," Marion coach Matt LaGrow said. "We had eight kids score tonight."
Marion led 12-3 after the first quarter and 21-9 at halftime. It was 32-25 going into the fourth quarter.
Harley Bear paced the Eagles with nine points and five rebounds while Jacelyn Moggo added nine points. Georgia Meyer recorded seven points and 18 rebounds.
Marion hosts Walkerville or Pentwater in a Division 4 district contest on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.