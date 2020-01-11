CUSTER — Marion used a strong second half to beat Mason County Eastern 30-25 in a West Michigan D Conference girls basketball contest Friday night.
The game was tied at 5-5 after the first quarter and the Cardinals were up 14-10 at halftime. The Eagles led 20-17 going into the fourth quarter.
"I don't think either team played particularly well but our girls kept working, fighting and fortunately, we were able to end up on top," Marion coach Matt LaGrow said.
George Meyer paced Marion with eight points and eight rebounds while Isabel Bontekoe had five points and nine rebounds. Ogho Osadiaye added five points and seven rebounds.
Marion (5-3 overall) hosts Mesick on Monday.
