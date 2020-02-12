MARION — Marion used a strong second half to edge Manistee Catholic 39-35 in a West Michigan D Conference contest Tuesday night.
The Eagles were up 12-10 after the first quarter before the Sabres rallied to lead 21-16 at halftime and 29-27 going into the fourth quarter.
"It was a back-and-forth game all night," Marion coach Matt LaGrow said. "We played much better in the second half and took care of the ball better.
"We made the defensive stops down the stretch that allowed us to come out on top."
Isabell Bontekoe paced Marion with 13 points and 10 rebounds while Georgia Meyer added 11 points and six rebounds. Lexi Salisbury had 10 points and six rebounds.
Marion is at Brethren on Thursday.
Mesick falls short
MESICK — Mesick dropped a 41-29 decision to Mason County Eastern in WMD contest.
The Cardinals led 13-4 after the first quarter and 29-12 at halftime.
"The effort just wasn't there tonight," Mesick coach Dave Feriend said. "I have to get them ready to play better."
Elizabeth Hamilton and Lexi Abraham paced the Bulldogs with eight points apiece.
Mesick is at Walkerville on Thursday.
