MARION — Marion overcame a slow start to beat Mason County Eastern 49-29 in a West Michigan D Conference girls basketball contest Friday night.
The Eagles trailed 9-6 after the first quarter before leading 26-19 at halftime and 40-23 going into the fourth quarter.
"After a slow start, I was really happy with the way we picked up the energy in the second quarter and we kind of walked away with it from there," Marion coach Matt LaGrow said.
Georgia Meyer paced Marion with 20 points and 18 rebounds while Makayla Cruson had six points and eight rebounds. Maddie Sutten added seven points.
Marion (4-1 overall) is at Mesick on Monday.
