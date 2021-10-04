MANISTEE — Good enough to win.
Yet, they also know they’ve got a lot to work on.
Marion remained unbeaten with a 66-30 win over Manistee Catholic in a West Michigan D Conference football contest Saturday, moving to 6-0 overall and 5-0 in the league.
While the Eagles ran up 577 yards of total offense themselves, they also allowed the Sabers to throw for more than 300 yards in the contest.
“I thought we played really well offensively but we struggled defensively against the pas,” Marion coach Chad Grundy said. “We are pretty banged up right now and need to get healthy very soon.”
Marion led 16-0 after the first quarter and stretched that lead to 44-18 at halftime. It was 66-22 going into the fourth quarter.
Mason Salisbury paced the Eagles’ attack with 193 yards and four touchdowns on 15 carries. He also threw for 205 yards and three more TDs. Cole Meyer added 97 yards and a TD on 11 carries while Braden Prielipp had 91 yards and a TD on 14 carries.
Aadin Yowell caught two passes for 87 yards and two TDs while Prielipp caught two passes for 70 yards.
Weston Cox led the way defensively with 13 tackles while Meyer had nine. Yowell and Thomas Jenema each intercepted a pass.
Marion hosts Suttons Bay on Friday.
