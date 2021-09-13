MARION — Marion held its annual Steeplechase Invitational Saturday, a meet that features hay bales and a scoring system with three different results for each gender.
Pine River’s girls took second in the 5K race as Hailey Wanstead was second at 23:48, Elizabeth Rigling fifth at 24:32 and Lydia Sterly ninth at 26:38.
Evart took sixth with Harley Landenberg taking 12th in 30:14.
Lake City took second in the two-mile race as Rylee Cohoon took fifth in 15:48, Jordan Fox ninth in 16:30 and Hayleigh Vandertuig 12th in 16:53.
Pine River took third as Jersey Johnson took fourth in 15:40, Amanda Hill seventh in 15:51 and Madelynne Sterly 15th in 17:51.
Marion took sixth as Selena Quintero took 10th in 16:41, Karma Levine 18th in 20:34 and Elizabeth Fouch 20th in 20:54.
Evart took seventh as Ambyr Cornell took 19th in 20:43 and Madie Lyder was 21st in 21:07.
Lake City took first in the one-mile race as Megan Gottschall took first in 9:32, Anna Ponce second at 10:22 and Lily Fults third at 10:37.
Pine River was third as Katie Weipert took sixth in 11:33, Savannah Salisbury seventh at 11:42 and Layla Draper eighth in 11:42.
In the boys’ 5K, Pine River took fourth as Landyn Cool was sixth in 20:15, Phil Rigling seventh at 20:19 and Cameron Salisbury 14th in 23:21.
Evart took fifth as Cory Vader was eighth in 20:53, Tim Pentecost 11th in 22:17 and Steven Gascoinge 15th in 24:04.
Marion took sixth as Jordan Wood took 17th in 24:49, Eric Williams 20th in 25:49 and Aidan Timko 21st in 25:59.
Pine River took second in the two-mile race as Carter Lewis was fourth in 12:48, Wyatt Underhill fifth in 13:10 and Zach Rizor ninth in 13:52.
Lake City took third as Paxton Hall was third in 12:36, Peter Maddox seventh in 13:28 and Gabriel Comp 11th in 14:55.
Evart took sixth as Clayton Kelsor was 12th in 15:08, Caiden Kysor 20th in 16:03, Preston DeWitt 23rd in 17:50 and Ben Moore 25th in 18:08.
Marion took seventh as Logan Romatz was 14th in 15:22.
FREMONT — Manton’s boys and girls each took second in the Fremont Hill and Bale Invitational.
Wyoming Potter’s House won the title in the boys’ small-school division with 33 points while the Rangers were second at 58.
Noah Morrow paced Manton with a second-place finish in 16:52 while Johnathen Traxler took third in 19:08, Nolan Moffit 11th in 21:00, Dylan Traxler 18th in 21:41 and Lucian Smith 29th in 23:52.
“We’ve never been to this event before and we had a bit of a learning curve to deal with,” Manton coach Jeff Harding said. “There were single- and double-bale stacks for the runners to jump. How to best get over them and where to step if needed changed as the day went on as the bales began to break down.
“It was easy to tell which runners had done this before and also which ones had done hurdles during track season.”
Muskegon Western Michigan Christian won the girls’ small-school title with 21 points while the Rangers totaled 40 points.
Molly Harding paced the Rangers with a third-place finish in 21:25 while Chloe Colton took ninth in 23:26, Morgan Howell 10th in 24:02, Madison Morris 13th in 24:32 and Reganne Stahl 16th in 24:57.
MIDLAND — McBain’s girls took 11th and the boys 15th in the Northwood University Invitational.
Freeland won the title on the girls’ side with 66 points while Traverse City West was second at 94, Midland Dow third at 97 and the Ramblers 11th at 331.
Reese Ensing paced McBain with a 34th-place finish in 21:13 while Amelia Schihl took 86th in 23:22, Rowan Ensing 87th in 23:32, Gensis Wilson 93rd in 23:44 and Shauna McLean 96th in 24:03.
Walled Lake Northern won the title on the boys’ side with 72 points while Freeland was second at 92, Saginaw Heritage third at 121 and McBain 15th at 454.
Juan Marin paced the Ramblers with a 92nd-place finish in 18:47 while Nathan Koetje took 102nd in 19:07, Cole Ingleright 117th in 19:39, Kaden Abrahamson 132nd in 20:47 and Bradley Springberg 141st in 24:01.
WEST BRANCH — Cadillac placed four swimmers in the Stephanie Rice Memorial Invitational to earn 139 points Saturday at Ogemaw Heights.
“This was by far the largest meet we have seen in two years, with the stiffest competition,” Cadillac coach Scott Leesch said. “Our swimmers stood their ground and showed what dedication and hard work can accomplish.”
Karis Bachman took second in the 100-yard freestyle while Ella Boland was third in the 100 freestyle and third in the 100 backstroke. Brianna Leesch took second in the 200 individual medley and third in the 100 butterfly.
The foursome of Stella Balcom, Leesch, Bachman and Boland took first in 200 freestyle relay.
Cadillac hosts Fremont on Tuesday.
MIDLAND — Cadillac dropped an 8-0 decision to Midland in a non-conference soccer contest.
Elliot Lavigne made 22 saves in the nets for the Vikings.
Cadillac is at Traverse City West on Tuesday and hosts Petoskey on Thursday.
