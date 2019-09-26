MARION — Marion hosted the second West Michigan D League Cross Country Jamboree Wednesday and the Eagles won the event on the girls side.
Marion coach Jason Keeler said his squad for the girls and then Mason County Eastern for the boys won the event Wednesday after the same teams took top honors at the first jamboree earlier this season.
"Our girls have done a nice job of running in a group... now we really need to move that group time down. It's going to get more competitive from here out and I believe we will respond well," he said.
On the girls side, Marion won with a score of 20 while Mason County Eastern followed with 35.
Marion was paced by Alexis Salisbury who finished in sixth place (26:26.20), Sara England in eighth place (27:21.79), Chloe Philo in ninth place (28:10.57), Nolah Grundy in 10th (28:12.83) and Elizabeth Fouch in 11th who finished with a personal best (28:16.70).
Mesick also competed at the event and on the girls side, McKensey Kendall finished in 16th place (29:47.80).
On the boys side, Mason County Eastern won with 23 points followed by Bear Lake-Onekama with 52 and Mesick with 61.
For the Mesick boys, Grant Fleis paced the Bulldogs with a fourth-place finish (18:52.88), Frankie Simerson was seventh (19:35.09), Tenzin McGregor was 23rd (22:26.54), Mitchell Rogers 25th (23:07.21) and Eli Brewer 29th (24:15.96).
For the Marion boys, Aidan Timko paced the Eagles with a 28th place finish (23:47.24), Jordan Wood 34th ( 25:07.37) and Eric Williams 35th (25:12.82).
