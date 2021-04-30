MARION — Call it a split.
Marion split a pair of non-league baseball games with Lake City Thursday at home. The Eagles won the opener 3-0 while the Trojans won game two 12-3.
The first game was scoreless until the bottom of the fifth when Weston Cox drove in two runs with a single and Braden Prielipp drove in a third.
Cox finished with two hits and two RBIs while Braden Prielipp added two hits and an RBI. Chase Seelye and Aadin Yowell also had hits.
Mason Salisbury got the win, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out three. Yowell pitched the sixth for the save.
"It was a great defensive game by both teams," Marion coach Chad Grundy said. "We just a couple of big hits at the end."
AJ VanDuinen took the loss for Lake City, allowing three runs and three hits while striking out two in an inning of work.
Sam Baron, Andrew VanderTuig, Avery Deboer, Brighton Pifer and Devin Hogan had a hit apiece.
Lake City led 4-3 in the third inning of game two but scored five in the fourth to pull away.
Deboer got the win, allowing three runs on three hits while striking out three in 2.2 innings of work.
VanderTuig led the way at the plate with three hits while Baron had two. Hunter Bisballe, Hogan and Devin Nolan had a hit apiece.
Salisbury had two hits, including a triple, and two RBIs for Marion while Cox had two hits and Yowell two hits. Gavin Prielipp, Seelye and Josh Peterson had a hit apiece.
Lake City is at Pine River today while Marion (12-2 overall) is at the Manton Wood Bat Invitational on Saturday.
Bulldogs sweep Bobcats
MESICK — Mesick picked up a pair of West Michigan D Conference victories, beating Brethren 6-3 and 10-3.
Cole Spencer pitched a strong opener, allowing three earned runs on five hits and a walk while striking out 13 in six innings of work.
Carter SImmer led the way at the plate with three hits and two RBIs while Connor Simmer had two hits and an RBI. Gabe Parrish added two hits and two stolen bases.
Parrish got the win in game two, allowing one earned run on two hits and two walk while striking out three.
At the plate, Parrish had two doubles, an RBI and two stolen bases; Connor Simmer two hits and an RBI; Spencer two hits and three stolen bases; Ben Parrish a double and two RBIs; Colin Jewett a hit and an RBI; and Carter Simmer a hit and two RBIs.
Mesick (10-2-2) hosts Walkerville on Monday.
SOFTBALL
Marion, Lake City split
MARION — Marion and Lake City split a pair of non-league softball games as the Eagles won the opener 14-0 and the Trojans won game two 6-5.
Payton Raymond got the win in the opener for the Eagles, allowing no runs and no walks while striking out nine.
At the plate, Harley Bear collected a home run, two doubles and four RBIs while Georgia Meyer had a homer and four RBIs. Raymond doubled while Nicolette Maddox, Maddie Sutten and Aarin Hall had a hit apiece.
"We got off to a good start on offense and defense," Marion coach Ryan Raymond said. "We got really good defense and had zero errors.
"I didn't do a great job of reeling the kids back in, starting a new game in game two. We scored four runs in the first and got too overconfident and complacent. Lake City's coach made some good adjustments, so hats off to her and their players."
Mya Miller took the loss in the opener, while Kaylee Keenen and Kiley Cunningham had a hit apiece.
Morgan Rogers got the win in game two, allowing five runs on eight hits while striking out two.
At the plate, Payton Hogan homered while Nicole Adams had two hits.
"We played a lot better in the second game," Lake City coach Nicole Read said. "We finally got our bats going and put some runs on the board. Morgan pitched a great game and all of the girls had some nice plays in the field."
Bear took the loss, allowing one earned run on five hits and four walks while striking out eight.
At the plate, Taylor Kruse had three hits, including a double, and three RBIs; Bear two hits, including a double, and an RBI; Raymond a double; Jacelyn Moggo a hit; Maddox a hit; and Lexi Bain a hit.
Lake City is at Pine River today while Marion (5-1) is at the Manton Invitational on Saturday.
Mesick wins two
MESICK — Mesick swept Brethren 16-0 and 18-0 in WMD play.
Grace Quiggin got the win in the opener, striking out five batters. She also helped herself at the plate with three hits, including a home run that measured 225 feet. Harmony Harris had three hits, including a double, triple and four RBIs.
Kelsey Quiggin got the win in game two, striking out five.
She helped herself at the plate with three hits, including a double while Emma Blach double and Grace Hawk added a hit.
Mesick (13-1, 8-0) is at the Birch Run Invitational on Saturday.
