CUSTER — Marion got the bats rolling and pounded its way to a district title.
The Eagles beat Manistee Catholic 10-1 and beat host Mason County Eastern 17-0 in a Division 4 softball district title game Friday.
The wins send Marion into regional semifinal play Saturday at Frankfort High School against the winner of the Holton district.
"In the finals, we got out to a good start offensively, played solid defense and the girls ended up champions because of it," Marion coach Ryan Raymond said.
Georgia Meyer got the win in the first game, allowing no earned runs while striking out 16.
Harley Bear led the way at the plate with three triples and three RBIs while Riley Moggo had two hits, including a double. Meyer had two hits while Payton Raymond and Delaney Lloyd had a hit apiece.
Raymond got the win in the final, tossing a no-hitter.
Nicolette Maddox belted a three-run homer; Maddie Sutten had two hits, including a triple; Moggo two hits, including a double; and McKayla Cruson a double.
Mesick cruises to title
BRETHREN — Mesick's bats came to life as the Bulldogs won a Division 4 district title at Brethren.
Mesick beat Bear Lake 24-2 in the opener and then rallied to beat Frankfort 15-5 in the title game.
The Bulldogs (27-10) advance to regional semifinal play at Frankfort High School June 12 against the Glen Lake district winner.
"We didn't hit the other day against Cadillac so we worked on that in practice a lot Thursday," Mesick coach Dave Feriend said. "We had 31 hits in two games today. That's what it's going to take. We had great pitching and good defense, too."
Grace Quiggin got the win in the opener. At the plate, Kelsey Quiggin had two inside-the-park home runs and three RBIs; Mattie Akom four hits; Maraya Buell three hits; and Grace Hawk three hits.
Kelsey Quiggin got the win against the Panthers, striking out 10 batters.
At the plate, Grace Quiggin had four hits, including a three-run homer, and four RBIs; Harmony Harris a triple and an inside-the-park home run; Kelsey Quiggin two hits and Hawk two hits.
