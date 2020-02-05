MARION — That's a big win.
Marion knocked off West Michigan D Conference leader Walkerville 29-23 in a league girls basketball contest Tuesday night.
"We played with much more toughness tonight, controlled rebounds and kept ourselves in the conference race," Marion coach Matt LaGrow said.
The Eagles led 9-4 after the first quarter and 12-9 at halftime. It was 23-13 going into the fourth quarter.
Georgia Meyer paced Marion with nine points and 10 rebounds while Stella Henderson added nine points, four rebound and three steals. Harley Bear had seven points, 10 rebounds and three steals.
The Eagles (9-4 overall) are at Charlton Heston Academy today.
Mesick beats Bear Lake
BEAR LAKE — Mesick scored a 37-23 win over Bear Lake in a WMD contest.
The Bulldogs were up 10-4 after the first quarter and 20-8 at halftime. It was 27-15 going into the fourth quarter.
"The girls did a much better job of being aggressive on offense and defense," Mesick coach Dave Feriend said.
Lexi Abraham paced Mesick with 13 points while Mattie Akom had six and Elizabeth Hamilton scored five.
Mesick is at Manistee Catholic on Thursday.
