MARION — Marion played a strong game from start to finish as it beat Walkerville 59-14 in a West Michigan D Conference girls basketball contest Thursday.
“We played a complete game for the first time in our last couple of games,” Marion coach Matt Lagrow said. “We’re hoping we’re heading in the right direction now.”
Harley Bear paced the Eagles with 18 points and eight steals while Georgia Meyer added 15 points and 16 rebounds. Madison Bell added 11 points.
Marion is at Pentwater on Tuesday.
BEAR LAKE — Kayla McCoy scored 33 points to lead Mesick to a 53-13 win over Bear Lake in a WMD contest.
Kelsey Quiggin added 18 for the Bulldogs who improve to 5-9 overall and 5-7 in the league.
BUCKLEY — Buckley dropped a 60-31 decision to Kingsley in a Northwest Conference contest.
Kayla Milarch paced the Bears with 19 points and six rebounds.
Buckley is at Benzie Central on Tuesday.
MANTON — Manton beat Frankfort 54-18 and lost to Benzie Central 76-6 in a pair of Mid Michigan Conference matches.
“I thought we did well,” Manton coach Chad Weston said. “Both Benzie and Frankfort are both teams and we just went out and wrestled.”
TJ Sigler scored a pair of wins for the Rangers at 285 pounds while Summer Cook (106), Nolan Winsett (120), Bridgette Collins (126), Mark Mullin (138), Zander Johnigan (157), Rylan Lewis (175) and Kavan Weinrick (215) each scored a win.
Manton is at Lake City next Thursday.
