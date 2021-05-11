MARION — A split might be the key.
Marion and Mesick, two of the top baseball teams in the West Michigan D Conference, split with each other on Monday.
The Eagles won the opener 9-7 while the Bulldogs won game two 14-4. It's Marion's first league loss while Mesick now has two losses and one suspended game that may have to be finished.
Marion led 7-1 early in game one before Mesick made things interesting.
Mason Salisbury picked up the win for the Eagles while Braden Prielipp got the save.
Gavin Prielipp led the way at the plate with three hits while Mason Salisbury and Chase Seeley each had two. Braden Prielipp and Colton Hammer had a hit apiece.
Gabe Parrish took the loss for Mesick.
Carter Simmer led the way at the plate with three hits, including a double, and two RBIs while Cole Spencer had two hits, an RBI and five stolen bases. Ben Parrish added a hit and an RBI.
Brad Smith got the win in game two for Mesick.
At the plate, Simmer had four hits, three RBIs and three stolen bases while Spencer had two hits, an RBI and five stolen bases. Gabe Parrish added three hits and an RBI.
Seeley took the loss in game two.
Salisbury and Riley Mogg had two hits apiece while Braden Prielipp had one.
"We scored four runs in the first but just couldn't get the bats going after that," Marion coach Chad Grundy said. "They had two big innings that put us in a hole."
Marion (16-4 overall, 8-1 WMD) is at Walkerville on Thursday while Mesick (16-4-2, 9-2-1) hosts Pentwater next Monday.
Lake City splits
LAKE CITY — Lake City split a pair of Highland Conference games with Roscommon. The Bucks won the opener 3-1 and the Trojans won game two 6-4.
"In the first game, we just didn't hit the ball well and struggled at the plate," Lake City coach Todd Vasicek said. "We played great defense and Andrew (VanderTuig) pitched well.
"In game two, the bats came to life and we put runners in scoring position."
VanderTuig took the loss in game one, allowing three runs on seven hits while striking out eight.
Hunter Bisballe and VanderTuig had a hit apiece.
Hunter Bisballe got the win in game two, allowing four runs on six hits while striking out 11.
Devin Nolan led the way at the plate with two hits while Gabe Vasicek, Gavin Bisballe, AJ VanDuinen, VanderTuig and Sam Baron had a hit apiece.
Lake City is at Frankfort on Friday.
Forest Area swept
FIFE LAKE — Forest Area dropped a pair of Ski Valley Conference games to Central Lake, 8-1 and 14-3.
Dylan Dennis paced the Warriors in the opener with two hits and an RBI while Jeff Chase also had a hit.
Phoenix Mulholland had a hit and two RBIs in game two while Chase McGee, Dennis, Cameron Patton and Landon McGee had a hit apiece. Chase also drove in a run.
Forest Area is at Pellston on Thursday.
SOFTBALL
Mesick sweeps Marion
MARION — Mesick put itself in the driver's seat to win the West Michigan D Conference title as it swept Marion, 8-4 and 22-6 in a key doubleheader.
"We got down early in the first game but kept battling," Mesick coach Dave Feriend said. "Mattie Akom picked off a couple of runners that stopped them from having a big inning and Grace Hawk had a key double play."
Kelsey Quiggin got the win in the opener, striking out seven.
Grace Quiggin had two hits and Grace Hawk had one for the Bulldogs.
Grace Quiggin got the win in game two and helped herself at the plate with two hits. Akom had three hits while Emily Sabo had two hits and three RBIs. Rylee Blach also drove in three runs.
Mesick (21-1, 12-0) is at the Saginaw Swan Valley Invitational on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.