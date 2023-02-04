WALKERVILLE — Marion cruised to a 53-23 win over Walkerville in a West Michigan D Conference boys basketball contest Friday.
The Eagles led 14-4 after the first quarter and 29-11 at halftime. It was 44-20 going into the fourth quarter.
“Mason (Salisbury), Cole (Meyer) and Quinn (Scott) played well offensively, taking what the defense gave them,” Marion coach Dan Michell said. “Gavin (Prielipp) and Quinn were all over the place defensively.”
Salisbury paced Marion with 17 points and five rebounds while Meyer had 10 points and six rebounds. Prielipp had nine points and four steals while Scott added eight points and four steals.
Marion is at Manton on Monday.
BEAR LAKE — Make it three straight wins for the Bulldogs as Mesick beat Bear Lake 74-27 in a WMD contest.
The Bulldogs were in control throughout the game, leading 32-14 at halftime and 50-21 after three quarters. They ended the game with 20 assists and went 16 for 38 from beyond the arc.
“The boys did a really good job moving the ball and getting open looks,” Mesick coach Nathan Hall said. “It was a good night for the offense.”
Carter Simmer led Mesick with 35 points and made 10 3-pointers. Ashtyn Simerson had 11 points, seven assist, five steals and three rebounds.
Joe O’Neill had 11 points and nine assists, while Ben Parish filled the box score with six points, 10 rebounds, three assists, three steals, and two blocks.
Mesick is at Manistee Catholic on Wednesday.
FRANKFORT — Buckley scored a 72-51 win over Northwest Conference foe Frankfort.
The Bears led just 14-12 after the first quarter and 36-29 at halftime before taking a 52-39 lead into the fourth quarter.
Landon Kulawiak paced Buckley with 31 points while Jackson Kulawiak had 10 points and six assists. Carter Williams had 15 points and nine rebounds while Jeremiah Pasbjerg added 12.
Buckley (9-7 overall, 7-3 Northwest) hosts Glen Lake on Wednesday.
CADILLAC — Heritage Christian celebrated homecoming with a 69-28 win over Grand Traverse Academy.
The Patriots were up 14-12 after the first quarter before leading 39-17 at halftime.
Peyton Nickel, crowned homecoming king after the game, led the way with 13 points while Sebastian Vrieze and Jadon Salisbury each had eight
Heritage Christian faces Cadillac Area Homeschool on Monday.
BEAL CITY — It was a tough night for Manton as the Rangers dropped a 64-28 decision to Beal City in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest.
The first half was a struggle for the Rangers, as they fell behind 37-6 at halftime.
Head coach Brandon Herlein the energy was much better in the second half as the Rangers tried to dig out of the early hole.
“We have to find a way to start with that type of energy to start the game,” Herlein said.
Lincoln Hicks led Manton with 11 points.
Manton hosts Marion on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.