BIG RAPIDS — A strong second half helped Marion beat Big Rapids Crossroads 48-22 in a West Michigan D League girls basketball contest Thursday night.
The Eagles led 18-14 at halftime but outscored the Cougars 19-4 in the third for a commanding 37-18 lead going into the fourth.
"It took us a half of basketball to kick off the rust," Marion coach Matt LaGrow said. "I thought we played a really good third quarter and we need to keep this energy rolling forward."
Harley Bear paced Marion with 15 points, seven rebounds and four steals while Georgia Meyer had 14 points and 17 rebounds. Makayla Cruson added nine points and eight rebounds.
The Eagles (11-5 overall) host Manistee Catholic today.
Bulldogs beat Pentwaer
MESICK — Mesick wrapped up its regular season at 14-5 with a 40-28 win over WMD foe Pentwater.
Jillian Hillier paced the Bulldogs with 20 points.
Mesick faces either Suttons Bay or Leland in a Division 4 district contest Wednesday at Forest Area.
