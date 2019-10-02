MESICK — Better late than never.
That's true for Marion as it overcame a slow start to beat Mesick 23-25, 20-25, 25-14, 25-18, 15-11 in a West Michigan D Conference volleyball contest Tuesday.
"We started out slow in the first two sets but turned it around to a victory," Marion coach Selena Golnick said. "I'm very proud of the girls' focus and hustle to come home with a win."
Rylie Richards paced the Eagles with 29 kills, four aces, 14 digs and a block while Jersey Scott had 14 kills, seven aces and 19 digs. Teagan Cox dished out 52 assists, two aces, 12 digs and three blocks.
For Mesick, Grace Quiggin had four aces, an assist, 14 kills, three digs and two blocks while Madison Weinert added 11 assists, three digs and an ace.
Kelsey Quiggin had four kills, 36 digs and seven aces while Trinity Harris added four kills and 18 digs. Kaylee O'Neill also had 24 digs.
"We came out strong in the first two sets and kept hitting at them," Mesick coach Stacy Quiggin said. "We got down in the third set, let them gain confidence and ended up getting in our own heads.
"This was a good match-up and tested us well."
Marion hosts Big Rapids Crossroads in its Dig Pink match on Thursday.
Panthers beat Bears
BUCKLEY — Buckley dropped a 25-20, 25-18, 25-22 decision to Frankfort in a Northwest Conference contest.
Hope Warren paced the Bears with 13 kills and six assists while Briana Schrotenboer had six kills and Mira Warren 10 digs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.