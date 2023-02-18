CUSTER — Marion got the ball where it wanted more in the second half and pulled away to beat Mason County Eastern 57-39 in a West Michigan D Conference boys basketball contest.
The Eagles led 13-6 after the first quarter and it was tied at 21-all at halftime. Marion was up 38-31 going into the fourth quarter.
“In the first half, we settled a bit on the offensive end,” Marion coach Dan Michell said. “In the second half, we were really intentional about getting the ball inside to Mason (Salisbury).
“Coie Meyer did a nice job, too, inside.”
Salisbury paced the Eagles with 17 points, four rebounds and four assists while Meyer had 17 points and eight rebounds.
Gavin Prielipp had 13 points and four rebounds while Quinn Scott added six points and four rebounds.
Marion is at Mesick on Wednesday.
