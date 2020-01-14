MARION — Patience turned out to be their virtue.
That and much better second-half defense.
Marion held Mesick scoreless in the fourth quarter and rallied to beat the Bulldogs 32-29 in a West Michigan D Conference girls basketball contest Monday night.
The Eagles were up 11-9 after the first quarter before Mesick led 23-18 at halftime and 29-23 going into the fourth quarter.
"We were a little sluggish defensively in the first half," Marion coach Matt LaGrow said. "We played very nice defensive second half and I thought we grew up a little bit tonight there."
For Mesick, it was another game that slipped away.
"We've just got to learn to finish games and make free throws," Mesick coach Dave Feriend said. "We've been in every game but just can't finish them."
Isabell Bontekoe paced Marion with 10 points and nine rebounds while Georgia Meyer added eight points and eight rebounds. Ogho Osadiaye added five points and five rebounds.
Mattie Akom paced Mesick with eight points while Lexy Abraham had seven and Elizabeth Hamilton scored six.
Marion (6-3 overall) is at Big Rapids Crossroads on Friday while Mesick hosts Pentwater.
