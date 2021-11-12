MARION — This road seems familiar.
While the destination may be a little different, the opponent and what’s at stake are quite similar.
Marion makes a second trip to the Upper Peninsula for an MHSAA 8-player Division 2 football state semifinal contest against Powers North Central. Kickoff is 1 p.m. Saturday.
The Eagles (10-1 overall) lost to the Jets 50-2 in the state semifinals last season at the Superior Dome but are a little more prepared this time around.
Marion improved its scheduling, playing powerhouse Suttons Bay and has turned up the intensity in practice.
“We tried to boost our schedule this season to be prepared for a team like Powers. They are the defending champions and have most of their team from last year back but I think we are more prepared this season because we know what to expect,” Marion coach Chad Grundy said.
“Last year was exciting for the kids. It was something that had not been done here in a long time. This season has been more business-like.
“They set a goal of winning the regional and getting a rematch with Powers. I think, at times, we felt pressure to perform and that caused a few mistakes but I hope now they can just relax and perform at their best.”
Their best includes the players taking more ownership in the season.
“I think the biggest change from last year is the intensity in practice,” Grundy said. “Last year, it had to be pushed by the coaches. This season, players just came out and had the attitude. I think that’s just a sign of experience and being familiar with the situation.”
Giving Grundy more confidence is Marion’s performance the last couple of weeks. The Eagles beat Gaylord St. Mary 48-8 in their playoff opener and then blanked Hillman 54-0 in the regional final a week ago. That has come from improved offensive line play, improved physicality and fewer mistakes.
“Our offensive line has really come along. Early in the year, we struggled running the ball but the last two weeks, we have run for more than 700 yards,” Grundy said. “On defense, we have cut down on mistakes and have really gotten more physical.
“We also are really growing up. We started two sophomores and two freshmen on defense and those guys have really improved as the season progressed. We have had good leadership from the guys that played in our run last year.”
All of that will be needed — and maybe more — this week against North Central. To call the Jets dominant this year might be an understatement. They’ve outscored opponents 609-35 in 11 games to date and their “closest” game was a 42-0 win over Crystal Falls-Forest Park in Week 9. North Central then beat the Trojans 65-8 in its regional final last week.
“I do think we are more prepared this season,” Grundy said. “We know what to expect. Last year, we made quite a few mistakes early...turnovers and penalties that we have not committed all year. That put us in a hole so hopefully we are more relaxed this time.
“They are an athletic team that likes to spread you out and run. They have a lot of speed that they will utilize, too. Our guys know how good they are but they have confidence in their ability. We are going to prepare, play as hard as we can, give our best effort and hopefully that will get it done.”
The winner of Saturday’s game faces either Colon (10-1) or AuGres-Sims (11-0) in the state championship game Nov. 20 at the Superior Dome.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.