BEAR LAKE — Marion cruised to a 55-0 win over Bear Lake in a West Michigan D Conference football contest Friday night.
"It was a good night," Marion coach Chad Grundy said. "We jumped out early and then played great defense.
"Everyone played and did a great job but we are going to have to play better next week to compete with Mesick."
Brandon Stewart paced Marion with 159 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries while Colton Hammer added 75 yards and a TD on seven carries. Gavin Romatz had nine carries for 63 yards and a score.
Riley Moggo paced the defense with six tackles and Ty Baker had four.
Marion hosts Mesick next Friday.
