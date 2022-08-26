LAWRENCE — Call it a good night, even with a lot of time spent on a bus.
Marion opened what should be a strong season with a 68-16 win over Lawrence in a non-conference eight-player football contest Thursday night.
The Eagles, who have lost in the 8-player Division 2 state semifinals to Powers North Central the last two seasons, have beefed up their schedule again looking for those playoff points and good competition.
“We need to fix a few things but, overall, it was a good first game,” Marion coach Chad Grundy said. “I thought our defense played really well. They have some good skill players that we held in check tonight.”
Marion scored on its first drive when Mason Salisbury ran it from two yards out for an 8-0 lead. Lawrence tied it up on a long pass play before the Eagles went up 14-8 on a 26-yard run by Salisbury.
Braden Prielipp scored on a 34-yard run to make it 22-8 before the Tigers cut it back to 22-16. Marion scored twice more to on a 50-yard pass play fro Salisbury to Gavin Prielipp and a 10-yard run by Braden Prielipp to make it 38-16.
Marion put 24 points on the board in the second quarter to take control of the game.
Braden Prielipp scored on a 51-yard run, Cole Meyer caught a 33-yard touchdown pass and Gavin Prielipp scored from 25 yards to make it 62-16 at halftime.
Braden Prielipp scored on a 60-yard run in the second half to wrap it up.
Braden Prielipp totaled 203 yards and four touchdowns on seven carries while Gavin Prielipp had 41 yards and a TD on seven carries to go along with two catches for 76 yards.
Salisbury was 4 of 5 passing for 109 yards and two touchdowns and ran the ball seven times for 86 yards and two TDs.
Weston Cox paced the defense with 11 tackles while Meyer had five. Aaron Whitney, Braden Prielipp and Aadin Yowell each had four.
Marion hosts Bear Lake next Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.